Hyderabad: Uppal skywalk an engineering marvel

Stretching to 660 m, the works on the skywalk at the busy Uppal junction in Hyderabadare going on at a brisk pace

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:46 AM, Mon - 6 March 23

Works on the skywalk at the busy Uppal junction are going on at a brisk pace. — Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad continues to redefine its road infrastructure, yet another engineering marvel is getting ready in the form of a skywalk.

Stretching to 660 m, the works on the skywalk at the busy Uppal junction in Hyderabad are going on at a brisk pace. Taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore, this pedestrian facility will be ready for inauguration next month.

The skywalk connects all four sides of Uppal junction and has been integrated with the Metro station at the concourse level, bus stops and commercial establishments. It is equipped with nine lifts and three escalators in addition to six staircases and has direct access to the Metro station.

Apart from ensuring safe and comfortable movement for pedestrians, the skywalk is going to be a major attraction of the city, said an official, adding that illumination and street furniture will enhance the aesthetics of the project.

The Uppal skywalk will have six hop-on stations — the Metro station towards Nagole Road, GHMC Theme Park, Ramanthapur road, Warangal bus stop near the GHMC office, the road opposite the Uppal electrical substation and the Uppal police station. The HMDA officials said the width of the facility is 3 m and bulges to 6 m at a few stretches. “The roof material is a multi-walled polycarbonate sheet and the foundation is of reinforced cement concrete. The columns and deck are of steel,” he said.

This facility for pedestrians, besides enhancing their safety, will also ease traffic congestion at Uppal junction.