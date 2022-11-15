HMDA holds allotment of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats

Hyderabad: The allotment of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam Townships by drawing of lots was conducted on Tuesday by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with 923 flats being allotted among 1,393 applicants. While 804 flats were allotted at the Bandlaguda Township, 119 flats were allotted at Pocharam Townships.

At Bandlaguda Township, 162 – 3 BHK deluxe flats, 160 – 3BHK flats, 377- 2BHK flats, 80 – 1BHK flats and 25 -1BHK senior citizens flats were allotted while at Pocharam Township, 44 – 3 BHK deluxe flats, 17 – 3BHK flats, 36- 2BHK flats and 22 – 1BHK were allotted.

The entire allotment process was done transparently under the supervision of Collector, Medchal-Malkajgiri District,” HMDA in a press release, said. The list of successful allottees, flat-wise will soon be available at the HMDA website (www.hmda.gov.in) and Rajiv Swagruha website (www.swagruha.telangana.gov.in).