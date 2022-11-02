HMDA to hold pre-bid meeting for auction of plots from November 3

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) would be holding pre-bid meeting for auction of plots in different layouts, starting November 3.

Accordingly, the pre-bid meeting for the auction of 87 plots in Bahadurpally Layout would be held on November 3 followed by meeting for 110 plots in Kurmalguda Layout on November 4. The pre-bid meeting for 145 plots in Thorrur Layout has been scheduled for November 5 while for 14 plots in Turkayamjal Layout, it would be on November 7 and for one plot in Amistapur Layout, on November 10.

The plots will be auctioned by the HMDA on behalf of the State government.