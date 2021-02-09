HMDA to take up Osmania University Arts College repair works

The slab of the Arts College building is damaged, resulting in seepage of water.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been entrusted with the task of taking up the repair works of the iconic Arts College building at Osmania University campus.

The university officials had recently discussed the issue of taking-up repairs and restoration of the Arts College building with in-charge VC Arvind Kumar. The slab of the Arts College building is damaged, resulting in seepage of water. Moreover, there have been many instances in the past when patches of the ceiling of the Arts College had peeled away.

Apart from damaging the walls of the structure, seepage is also destroying affecting the furniture and electrical fittings. The three-floor structure was constructed nearly 80 years ago and due to the seepage, university officials are getting worried over the structural stability.

Despite temporary works taken up in the past to arrest the seepage in the structure ceiling, the attempts turned out to be futile. Considering all the factors, the university officials approached the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary and in-charge Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar.

Earlier, he had inspected the damaged portions of the structure and announced the sanction of Rs 3 crore from HMDA towards repairs of the iconic building. Apart from developing greenery on the campus as part of Haritha Haram programme, the university has set up LED streetlights on the main roads with a cost of Rs 8 lakh during the last couple of years.

