Hyderabad: Toll free number to lodge all grievances for commuters on ORR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:20 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: To extend emergency care services, in addition to other services for the benefit of commuters on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will soon launch a toll free number, which will act as a one stop destination to report all kinds of grievances on the ORR.

“Soon we are launching 5 digit toll free number and it will act as single point contact for any grievances. Presently following toll free numbers are operational for emergency services. 1066 (Kokapet to Ghatkesar), 105910 (Taramatipet to Nanakramguda),” HGCL on Thursday tweeted.

To extend advanced emergency medical care to commuters injured in accidents on ORR, HMDA had earlier set up 16 trauma care centres and 10 advanced life support ambulances at ORR interchanges.