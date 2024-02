Hyderabad: Shivaji Shobha Yatra on February 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the upcoming Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanthi, a Shobha Yatra will be taken on February 19, Chairman of Sri Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Foundation, C D Chavan on Saturday said.

The Chhatrapathi Shivaji Shobha Yatra will start from Osmania University Arts College and pass through Ramnanagr, Musheerabad, Kavadiguda, Tank Bund, Secretariat, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Erragadda and will conclude at Eragadda, C D Chanvan said.

Senior BJP leaders from the State are expected to take part. Ends