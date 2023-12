| Water Supply To Shutdown In Parts Of Hyderabad On Tuesday Wednesday

To take up the arresting heavy water supply leakage on 2,375 mm diameter MS pumping main header pipeline of KDWSP Phase-III pumping station at Kodandapur, a shutdown of water supply will be taken-up

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: To take up the arresting heavy water supply leakage on 2,375 mm diameter MS pumping main header pipeline of KDWSP Phase-III pumping station at Kodandapur, a shutdown of water supply will be taken-up from 5 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday.

As a result, there will be no water supply in several regions including: Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Shaikpet, Allabanda, JubileeHills, Filmnagar, Prashasan Nagar, Thattikhana, Lalapet (partial), Sahebnagar, Autonagar, Saroornagar, Vasavi nagar, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Devendera nagar, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Madhuban, Durganagar, Budvel, Sulema nagar, Golden Heights, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna nagar, Manikchand, Chengicherla, Bharatnagar, Peerzadiguda and Kismathpur.