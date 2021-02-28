HMDA’s green drive along ORR in full swing

Sharing details through twitter, MA&UD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar said that greening of ORR at Narsingi chainage is happening with avenue and valley plantations

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts at increasing green cover in and around the city, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up avenue and valley plantations on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Sharing details through twitter, MA&UD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar said that greening of ORR at Narsingi chainage is happening with avenue and valley plantations.

Earlier, HMDA had taken up plantation on the ORR routes including Narsingi-Kollur, Kollur-Patancheru, Patancheru-Mallampet, Dundigal-Shamirpet and Shamirpet-Keesara road.

The exercise has been on for more than five years, with lakhs of saplings being planted on 13 stretches of ORR. Maintenance and constant monitoring is being done by the HMDA’s Urban Forestry wing.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to revive and restore step wells in and around the city. Arvind Kumar on Saturday tweeted that the cleaning of the Bhagwandas Bagh stepwell in Gudimalkapur has been going on. This is a private step well but HMDA has taken up the drive.

