Hyderabad: Water board MD Ashok Reddy to interact with consumers

HMWS&SB Managing Director Ashok Reddy, to interact with consumers through the 'Dial Your MD' program from the water board head office in Khairatabad on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy, who recently assumed charge, will interact with consumers through the ‘Dial Your MD’ program on Saturday.

Consumers can contact 040- 23442881, 23442882, or 23442883 between 5 pm and 5.30 pm to directly speak with the MD who will take the calls from the water board head office in Khairatabad.

Complaints regarding water supply, sewerage, billing, nala connection, revenue, and other issues pending in division and circle offices can be brought to his notice.

In a press statement, consumers were requested to be ready with their customer account number (CAN), house number, or mobile number when they call, with the assurance that the issues will be resolved as soon as possible.