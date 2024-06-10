HMWSSB MD reviews plans for monsoon

Prioritizing the complaints about polluted water, he said attention should also be paid to the complaints received in media and social media.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Reviewing the monsoon action plan, MD, HMWS&SB, Sudarshan Reddy on Monday directed officers to take adequate precautions to prevent sewage overflow on the roads. Along with warning boards, he asked water board employees to ensure that grills are fixed for all deep manholes.

He enquired about the Emergency Response Team (ERT) teams and sample collection to check chlorine levels.

Moreover, the Chalivendras set up in summer will continue to function in hospitals, bus stands, and other similar locations.

Shifting the focus to bill collection, he directed the officers to work beyond the set targets and concentrate on commercial connections and long-standing pending bills.