Holi 2023: CM KCR, Governor Tamilisai greet people

The Chief Minister said in his message that Holi welcomes fresh resumption of nature's cycle of time, signalling the beginning of beautiful spring season.

By IANS Published Date - 11:14 AM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan have greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

The chief minister said in his message that “Holi welcomes fresh resumption of nature’s cycle of time, signalling the beginning of beautiful spring season and having acquired originality with green leaves.”

KCR said that the Indian culture that heartily welcomes novelty into the lives of one and all with budding hopes. The Chief Minister added that, in the context of the Holi festival, excitement and enthusiasm are in full swing in every hamlet, with children and teenagers playing and singing merrily under the glorious moonlight of the ‘Navaratri’ festival’s nine nights, as well as with cheers from onlookers.

He also said that playing Holi in the midst of a rainbow of colours—orange, red, blue, etc.—while having fun and enjoying oneself, without regard for age or gender, embodies the idea that living in harmony with nature is possible and that life itself is a magnificent festival.

CM KCR suggested that the festival Holi has to be celebrated by the population leaving aside all sorts of differences if any and demonstrating love and affection, with natural colours like the Modugu (Reddish) flowers.

The CM said that the progressive development action plan taken up and being implemented in Telangana by the state government, has filled in the lives of Dalit, Bahujan and each and every one, the everlasting spring. The CM made it clear that the efforts will continue until novelty into the lives of one and all in the country is achieved.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said in her message that Holi is a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens fraternity and togetherness amongst the people and signifies peace and prosperity in the society.

“Holi reinforces our trust and confidence in national integration through joyful celebration of sprinkling of colours,” she said.

The festive spirit of Holi transcends all social barriers and beautifies the social fabric and symbolises the power of unity and fraternity, she added.