Holi celebrations: Mud bath camp held at Alisagar

Nizamabad: A mud bath camp was conducted at Alisagar on the occasion of the Holi festival on Sunday. A huge number of people participated and took mud-bath to protect themselves from skin diseases, increase micro-nutrients and escalation of anti-inflammatory properties in the body which alleviates aches and muscle pains.

Every year on the occasion of the Holi festival, Yoga experts Prabhakar and Kishan conducts a mud-bath camp at Alisagar. This year, around 200 people are estimated to have participated in the mud bath festivities.

Before the camp, yoga experts Prabhakar and Kishan procure black soil from the banks of rivers and tanks, which have seven micro-nutrients, add cow urine, aloevera, neem, tulsi, punarnava and other medicinal plants in this black soil mud which is appled to the body of each participant on Holi festive day. People believe that because this mud bath prevent skin diseases, knee pains, body pains, migraine, glaucoma, and gastric problems, and they actively participate in this mud bath.

On the occasion, Prabhakar said that plants and animals require seven micronutrients like boron, chlorine, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, and zinc which are all available in the soil. “By performing mud-bath, we obtain them from soil to the human body. We mix other elements to avoid skin diseases and nourish skin, after performing a mud bath.

Gangadhar, the government teacher, said that he was taking mud bath for last two years, due to which his body was protected from skin diseases and made the body healthier and stronger by providing required micro and other nutrients to the body. He said it is very useful to protect skin health and avoid skin diseases.

