CM Revanth Reddy orders probe into Khammam farmer’s suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of a farmer Bojadla Prabhakar’s suicide in Khammam, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation immediately.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to take stringent action against those responsible for the incident. He reacted strongly over the suicide of Prabhakar, who hailed from Poduttur village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district.

In a video shot before he consumed pesticide to end his life, Prabhakar (45) said residents of the village, Kurapati Kishore, Pentyala Rama Rao, G Nagamalleshwar Rao, Mogili Srinu and Muthaiah damaged his three acres of land by digging up the soil with heavy earthmovers. In the video, he appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to address the problem and do justice to his family. He said he voted for Congress wishing for a pro-farmer government to come to power but he was forced to die.