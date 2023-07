Telangana government declares two days holiday for educational institutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: In view of heavy rains, the State government has declared holidays for all educational institutions on Thursday and Friday.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday tweeted, “Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the State and under the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the government has decided to declare holidays for two days to all educational institutions in the State. That is Thursday and Friday”.