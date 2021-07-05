Home Guard foils man’s suicide bid in Hyderabad

Home Guard Officer of the patrol mobile of Saroornagar police rescued a man who attempted suicide at Saroornagar Lake

Hyderabad: A man, who allegedly attempted suicide at the Saroornagar Lake, was rescued by a Home Guard Officer of the patrol mobile of Saroornagar police on Monday evening.

The man, aged 27 and a private employee from Saidabad was reportedly depressed over family problems and decided to end his life. At 3 pm, he came to the lake in an inebriated condition and tried to end his life by jumping into it. His family members learned that he was on the way to the lake and informed the Saroornagar police, after which Eshwaraiah, the HGO who was in the area, rushed to the spot.

“He reached him within a few minutes of being alerted and saw him almost drowning in the lake. The HGO too jumped into the water and pulled the man out of the water,” police said, adding that he was given first-aid before being shifted to the hospital. His family members too were informed.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the cop for his timely response and said he would be suitably rewarded. Earlier too, Eshwaraiah saved the lives of seven persons who attempted suicide in the lake.

