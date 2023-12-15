Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Hyderabad

In May 2019, the convict P.Nagaraju (26), an auto-rickshaw driver from Karmanghat, lured the 16-year-old girl in the guise of love and raped her.

05:26 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: A local court at LB Nagar sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the rape and cheating case of a minor girl reported at Saroornagar in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict and granted compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s father, the Saroornagar police booked a case and subsequently arrested Nagaraju.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G.Sudheer Babu appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.