By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:26 PM, Fri - 15 December 23
Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A local court at LB Nagar sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the rape and cheating case of a minor girl reported at Saroornagar in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict and granted compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim.

In May 2019, the convict P.Nagaraju (26), an auto-rickshaw driver from Karmanghat, lured the 16-year-old girl in the guise of love and raped her.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s father, the Saroornagar police booked a case and subsequently arrested Nagaraju.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G.Sudheer Babu appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.

