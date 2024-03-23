Hyderabad: Saroornagar lake turns into floating dump

Despite efforts by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) sanitation team to conduct regular clean-ups, the problem persists due to continuous dumping.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 23 March 2024, 11:41 PM

Hyderabad: Saroornagar lake, once a serene oasis, now cries out for attention as it grapples with a mounting problem – the lake has partly transformed into a floating dump.

Amidst the picturesque setting, where once families enjoyed leisurely strolls, now lie remnants of human disregard – plastic bottles, puja items, and fabrics strewn along the lake’s boundaries.

This distressing scene is mirrored on the lake’s backside, where residential homes overlook the deteriorating waters. What was once a place of natural beauty has now morphed into a food street, attracting crowds with its lakeside food stalls, especially bustling on weekends. However, amidst the aroma of delicacies, the lake silently bears the burden of neglect, becoming a receptacle for unwanted waste.

The plight of Saroornagar lake has been a longstanding concern for locals and environmentalists alike. The accumulation of trash, ranging from plastic waste to religious offerings, paints a grim picture of environmental degradation.

“Trash being dumped in and around the lake has been an old problem for us. We repeatedly urge people not to litter here, but unfortunately, many turn a deaf ear,” laments Satyanarayana Reddy, a local resident.

Recent data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board highlights water quality issues in the lake. In December 2023, the lake’s dissolved oxygen level measured 2.0 mg/L, just above the critical threshold for supporting aquatic life.

The pH level was recorded at 7.24 and the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) was notably high at 5.4 mg/L, indicating significant organic pollution. Additionally, the presence of fecal coliform at 24 MPN/100ml and total coliform at 540 MPN/100ml suggests contamination, with faecal streptococci also detected at 2 MPN/100ml.

“We clean regularly but it’s disheartening to see people disregard our efforts by dumping waste again. The surge in food trucks and visitors has only exacerbated the situation,” explains Ramu Narsingi, a sanitation worker.

A concerning trend observed by the GHMC is the increasing presence of puja items among the debris. “Many believe it’s auspicious to immerse religious items in the lake, but this practice contributes significantly to its pollution,” the official notes.

This sentiment is echoed by locals who express a desire for awareness and responsibility among the community. “The lake could reclaim its beauty if we collectively commit to keeping it clean. It’s a shared responsibility,” remarks a concerned citizen.