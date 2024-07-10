Homesick girl student attempts suicide in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 10:55 AM

Mancherial: A girl student, studying Class VI at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) allegedly attempted to die by suicide by jumping off the second floor of her hostel as she was reportedly homesick in Naspur mandal centre on Wednesday.

Naspur Sub-Inspector N Sugunakar said that Aluvala Akshara (11) tried to kill herself by jumping from the second floor of the hostel building of KGBV in the morning. She was immediately rushed to Government General Hospital in Mancherial district headquarters. Her condition was learnt to be stable.

Hailing from Godavari Road in Mancherial town, Akshara got admission at the KGBV recently. She reportedly appeared dull and was upset to miss her parents ever since she joined the school.

Police said that no complaint was received from the officials of the school till 10 am.