Honour killing: Five Bihar natives including two juveniles kill relative in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, five Bihar natives including two juveniles had killed their relative at Keshampet mandal in Ranga Reddy district last month. The suspects were apprehended and remanded on Tuesday.

According to the police, Ranjit Kumar, Santosh Kumar and three others, hailing from Bihar, are relatives of the victim Karan Kumar and work at various places in the RR district. Karan Kumar was allegedly having an affair with Ranjit’s daughter and on coming to know about it, the latter opposed and asked Karan to stay away from her.

Karan, who previously worked in Keshampet went to Siddipet and was working at a farm there. However, he continued to meet the girl despite objections from her family.

“On coming to know about this, Ranjit and his four relatives called him on pretext of discussing the issue and fixing their marriage. When the victim arrived they took him to a farm and killed him before burying the body there,” said Keshampet police sub inspector, B S S Varaprasad. After killing the Karan, the suspects along with their family members left for their native place.

Karan’s brother, Dileep, who found his sibling missing started searching for him and went to Bihar thinking his brother had gone there. Unable to locate him, Dileep returned to Keshampet and lodged a complaint with the police.

“Using technical tools a special team could finally track down one of the suspects. On interrogating him the murder came to light and the body was retrieved from the farm,” said the sub inspector.

The motive behind the murder was that Karan was closely related to the girl and Ranjit felt his family will get a bad name if the man marries his daughter and could also lead to problems for his younger daughters, the police added.

All the five persons were remanded.