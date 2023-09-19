| Hyderabad 17 Year Old Dies Of Electrocution At Ganesh Pandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: A teenager died after getting electrocuted at a Ganesh pandal in the city on Monday night.

Rekula Kumar (17) a resident of Sai Ram Colony in Saidabad was setting plastic sheets atop the pandal when he came in contact with overhead electricity high tension cable and got electrocuted.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Saidabad police. A case is registered.