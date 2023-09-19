Hyderabad: 17-year-old dies of electrocution at Ganesh pandal

The victim a resident of Sai Ram Colony in Saidabad was setting plastic sheets atop the pandal when he came in contact with overhead electricity high tension cable and got electrocuted
Hyderabad: A teenager died after getting electrocuted at a Ganesh pandal in the city on Monday night.
Rekula Kumar (17) a resident of Sai Ram Colony in Saidabad was setting plastic sheets atop the pandal when he came in contact with overhead electricity high tension cable and got electrocuted.
He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Saidabad police. A case is registered.