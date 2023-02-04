| Horse Racing Bellagio Sun Dancer Shine In Morning Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Bellagio, Sun Dancer, Premier Action, Red Snaper & Windsor impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND:

600m:

La Mirage (Dhanu Singh) 46, handy. Bien Pensant (Apprentice) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Master Touch (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/45, strode out well.

Worcester (Rafique Sk) 57, 600/43, worked well. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Final Judgement (RB) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Quality Warrior (Aneel) & Pedro Planet (Afroz Khan) 1-0, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Hot Seat (Mohith Singh) & Fly Me (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved together. Malaala (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Hero Of The East (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Stunning Force (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Anab E Shahi (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely.

1000m:

Brilliant Star (Kiran Naidu) & Baisa (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) & Windsor (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Big Boy (RB) &

3y-(Planetaire/Artistic) (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Silver Silver (Dhanu Singh) & First Class (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former coming up. Bangor On Dee (Rafique Sk) & Amyra (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased. Galwan (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. All Time Legend (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy.

Kenaf (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Beauty Flame (Trainer) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Code Blue (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Laurus (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. 3y-(Saamidd/Perpetual Glory) (Koushik) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Bellagio (Apprentice) & Juggernaut Express (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, former to note. Sun Dancer (Rafique Sk) & Premier Action (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair not extended. 3y-(Planetaire/No Song) (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Declaration of War/Destiny) (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Lady Danger (Dhanu Singh) & I Am Superman (RB) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 45, pair moved freely.