Horse Racing: Blue Origin, Gusty Note, Redeem Our Pledge impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:43 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Blue Origin, Gusty Note, Redeem Our Pledge worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) (From 1000/400) 47, handy. Crimson Rose (Abhay Singh) (From 1200/600) 46.5, moved freely. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) (From 1200/600) 47, eased up. Royal Support (RB) (From 1200/600) 47.5, moved freely. Virangna (RB) 47.5, moved well. Creative Force (RB) 48, moved freely.

Wind Sprite (RB) 47, moved freely. Alabama (RB) (From 1200/600) 47, eased up. Forever Bond (Gaurav Singh) (From 1000/400) 47.5, moved easy. Spectacular Cruise (Kiran Naidu) (From 1000/400) 47, eased up. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) (From 1000/400) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Mysterious Angel (A Joshi) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Black Opal (RB) 1-2, 600/45, handy.

Canterbury (Kuldeep Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved easy. Linewiler (P Vikram) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

Cape Town (Ishwar Singh) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion ‘N’ Flames) (Dhanusingh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved easy. 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Mohith Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved freely. Temptations (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved well. Baisa (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended.

NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Dillon (P Ajeeth K) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Gusty Note (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, good. Verenna (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, handy. Redeem Our Pledge (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well.

Grand Finale (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Blue Origin (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. This Is Me (Dhanu Singh) & Shubh (K Mukesh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Saffron Art (Dhanu Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good. Superstellar (Gaurav Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, maintains form. Pacific Command (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) & Trump Star (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.

NOTED ON MONDAY 8-8-22

GOING SOFT:

SAND:

800m:

The Thunder (RB) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely.

1000m:

Dream Station (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, fit and well.

Lamha (Abhay Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, maintains form.