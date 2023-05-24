Horse Racing: Dark Son fancied for Ooty selections

J Sebastian-trained Dark Son looks set to win the Enable Handicap 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Udhagamandalam: The J Sebastian-trained Dark Son looks set to win the Enable Handicap 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, Rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59) eligible in the upper division of the feature event races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Knotty Power 1, Miso 2, Brother Hood 3

2. Seattle Blue 1, Sea Waters 2, Eternal Pearl 3

3. Glorious Sunshine 1, Big Treasure 2, Wild Frank 3

4. Masterpiece 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Wisaka 3

5. Royal Icon 1, Swarga 2, Renegade 3

6. Dark Son 1, Gold Kite 2, Gods Plan 3

7. Slainte 1, Lady Royal 2, Diamond And Pearls 3

8. Sunche Dreams 1, Swiss Agatta 2, Nagada 3

Day’s Best: Knotty Power.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

