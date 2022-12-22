| Horse Racing Faith Of Success Has The Edge In Bengaluru Feature

Horse Racing: Faith Of Success has the edge in Bengaluru feature

The Aravind Ganapathy-trained Faith Of Success, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Ashoka Chakra Cup 1800 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Aravind Ganapathy-trained Faith Of Success, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Ashoka Chakra Cup 1800 metres, terms for horses 3 years old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 12.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Phoenix Surprise 1, Dawn Rising 2, Red Lucifer 3

2. Listen To Me 1, Capriati 2, George Everest 3

3. Golden Time 1, Stunning Beauty 2, Embosom 3

4. Southern Force 1, Alcides Synergy 2, Augusto 3

5. Julio 1, Fort Nelson 2, Vivaldo 3

6. Katana 1, Four Wheel Drive 2, See My Heels 3

7. Cool Rider 1, Eternal Princess 2, The Inheritor 3

8. Faith Of Success 1, Evaldo 2, Kensington 3

9. Sociable 1, Nikolina 2, Czarevitch 3

10. The Sound Of Music 1, Activated 2, Air Display 3

Day’s Best: Listen To Me.

Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Third Treble: 8, 9 & 10.