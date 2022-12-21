Horse Racing: Carlisle, American Flame shine in trials

Carlisle, American Flame, Wot’s Up Jay & China Town pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Carlisle, American Flame, Wot’s Up Jay & China Town pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

SAND

600m:

Thanks (Surya Prakash) 48, moved easy. Sangreal (Santhosh Raj) & Alexina (RB) 47.5, pair moved easy. Black Opal (Deepak Singh) & Akash (AA Vikrant) 47, pair handy and level.

800m:

Angel Tesoro (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Wot’s Up Jay (B Nikhil) 58, 600/44, good. Riffa (RB) 1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Desert Sultan (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. The Image Gaurav Singh) 1-1, 600/46, handy. Eastern Blaze (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/44, looks well. Varenna (Afroz Khan) & Wind Sprite (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. China Town (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, urged-a-bit. The Thunder (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Soorya Vahan (Md Ismail) 1-18, 800/59, 600/43, worked well. Creative Force (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. American Flame (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good shape.