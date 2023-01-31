Horse Racing: Garnet shines in morning trials

The following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Garnet worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

SAND:

800m:

Garnet (Mohith Singh) 58, 600/44, pleased. Bien Pensant (RB) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Beauty Flame (Trainer) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy.

Sangreal (Koushik) 58, 600/44, good. Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

1000m:

Muaser (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, not extended.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

The Hambone (G Naresh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, moved well.

Master Touch (Mohith Singh) & Fly Me (Deepak Singh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, pair handy and level.