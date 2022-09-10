Horse Racing: Joaquin set for hat-trick in Pune feature

Pune: The Shazaan Shah-trained Joaquin, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Yohan Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Grade 3) 1400 metres, Terms for horses, 4 years old and over in a field of eight runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday 11.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Son Of A Gun 1, Buckley 2, Superleggera 3

2. Thunberg 1, Hawk Of The Wind 2, Champagne Smile 3

3. She Is On Fire 1, Twelfth Earl 2, Divine Hunt 3

4. Alastair 1, Pure 2, Superlative 3

5. Successor 1, Petronia 2, Multistarrer 3

6. Joaquin 1, Ashwa Bravo 2, Leopard Rock 3

7. Magileto 1, Coeur De Lion 2, Sim Sim 3

8. Montgomery 1, Mojo 2, Wind Thing 3

9. Souza 1, Anoushka 2, Multiencrypted 3

Day’s Best: Montgomery.

First Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.