Horse Racing: King’s Ransom fancied for Mumbai feature

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom looks outstanding in the Betway Indian 1000 Guineas (Grade-1) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of eight runners the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 12.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Toussaint 1, Ragnar 2, Anoushka 3
2. Northern Lights 1, Chopin 2, Caprisca 3
3. Lazarus 1, Mi Arion 2, Alexandros 3
4. Menilly 1, Mozelle 2, Cellini 3
5. Coeur De Lion 1, Zarak 2, Aah Bella 3
6. Leopard Rock 1, Iron Age 2, Joaquin 3
7. Eaton Square 1, Irish Gold 2, Nirvana 3
8. King’s Ransom 1, Pyrrhus 2, Dangerous 3
9. Intense Belief 1, Red Riot 2, Midas Touch 3
10. Dilbar 1, Cognosco 2, Tomorrows Dreams 3
Day’s Best: Menilly.
First Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Second Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.
Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9, & 10.
First Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Second Treble: 7, 8 & 9.
Third Treble: 8, 9 & 10.