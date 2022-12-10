Horse Racing: King’s Ransom fancied for Mumbai feature

The Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom looks outstanding in the Betway Indian 1000 Guineas (Grade-1) 1600 metres

Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom looks outstanding in the Betway Indian 1000 Guineas (Grade-1) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of eight runners the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 12.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Toussaint 1, Ragnar 2, Anoushka 3

2. Northern Lights 1, Chopin 2, Caprisca 3

3. Lazarus 1, Mi Arion 2, Alexandros 3

4. Menilly 1, Mozelle 2, Cellini 3

5. Coeur De Lion 1, Zarak 2, Aah Bella 3

6. Leopard Rock 1, Iron Age 2, Joaquin 3

7. Eaton Square 1, Irish Gold 2, Nirvana 3

8. King’s Ransom 1, Pyrrhus 2, Dangerous 3

9. Intense Belief 1, Red Riot 2, Midas Touch 3

10. Dilbar 1, Cognosco 2, Tomorrows Dreams 3

Day’s Best: Menilly.

First Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Second Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Mini Jackpot: 7, 8, 9, & 10.

First Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Second Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

Third Treble: 8, 9 & 10.