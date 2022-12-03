Horse Racing: Zuccarelli has the edge in Mumbai feature

The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli looks outstanding in the AC Ardeshir Trophy (Grade-3) 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli looks outstanding in the AC Ardeshir Trophy (Grade-3) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old and over in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Speculator 1, Power Of Thor 2, Sandman 3

2. Ahead Of My Time 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Rambler 3

3. Exemplify 1, Chamonix 2, Presidential 3

4. Lord And Master 1, Esperanza 2, Magileto 3

5. Dragonlord 1, Zborowski 2, Excellent Star 3

6. Zuccarelli 1, Northern Lights 2

7. Fortune Teller 1, Campaign 2, Indian Crown 3

8. Champers On Ice 1, Divine Soul 2, Spirit Bay 3

Day’s Best: Zuccarelli.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.