Horse Racing: Lagos, Starwalt, Just Incredible shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Lagos, Starwalt, Just Incredible & Southern Act worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Miss Marvellous (RB) (From 1200/600) 44, eased up. Only The Brave (RB) & 2y-(Smugglers’s Cove/Born Royale) (RB) 47.5, pair moved easy.

800m:

High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 57, 600/43, in fine trim. China Town (Khurshad Alam) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Exotic Dancer (Apprentice) 59, 600/44, handy. Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Red Snaper (BR Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Neffereti (Khurshad Alam) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Varenna (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Avancia (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Southern Act (Md Ismail) 58, 600/44, good. Flashing Memories (RS Jodha) & Sweet Whisper (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, former shaped well. Aiza (RB) & 2y-(Oiseau de Feu/Pret a Porte) (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved together.

1000m:

Painted Apache (A Joshi) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely.

Cash Register (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.

Resurgence (A Joshi) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Sea Of Class (Apprentice) 1-18 (From 1000/400) 45, handy. Just Incredible (Aneel) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Starwalt (Surya Prakash) & Acrobat (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Palladium (Surya Prakash) & Divine Destiny (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well.