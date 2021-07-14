Horse Racing: Lambardy, Bugsy impress in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:31 pm

Hyderabad: Lambardy, Bugsy, Havelock Cruise and Proud caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Alluri’s Pride (RB) 44, shaped well. Icicle (Deepak Singh) 47, moved easy. Sorrento (RB) 45, moved well. Castle Rock (RB) 46, moved easy. Jo Malone (RB) 48, moved freely. Exponent (Nakhat Singh) 47, handy. Strategist (P Ajeeth K) & Advance Guard (Trainer) 46, pair handy.

800m:

Destine To Be (RB) 57, 600/43, worked well. Deccan Valour (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/46, handy. All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Sea Of Class (RB) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. King Roger (Akshay Kumar) 58, 600/44, fit and well. Long Range (Trainer) 1-3, 600/47, more on hand. King Maker (Jagdale) 1-1, 600/44, unextended. NRI Sun (RB) & Just Incredible (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair handy.

1000m:

Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks fit. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand. City Of Bliss (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Trump Girl (Koushik) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Super Angel (Apprentice) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Consigliori (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Blue Valentine (Jagdale) 1-17, 800/59, 600/43, good. Proud (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, strode out well. Whiskey Martini (RB) & General Atlantic (Ajit Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved together. Gregor Clegane (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Maxwell (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, fit and well. The Special One (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, well in hand. Zeus (Surya Prakash) & Special Effort (Jagdale) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Staridar (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Lamha (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. NRI Valley (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good. Thanks (Surya Prakash) & Moringa (Jagdale) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well.

1200m:

NRI Magic (RB) 1-34, (From 1200/600) 45, moved easy. Lambardy (Surya Prakash) 1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/57, 600/42, caught the eye. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Balma (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44. worked well. British Empress (Apprentice) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/43, strode out well. NRI Touch (Rohit Kumar) 1-34, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, good. Polonsky (Apprentice) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Georgia Peach (Koushik) & Fashion Universe (Akshay Kumar) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair shaped well. Maximum Glamour (RB) & Aryaman (Apprentice) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, pair moved well. Kamyar (RB) & Galloping Gangter (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/57, 600/43, pair worked well. Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .