Horse Racing: Lifes Song wins Independence Cup

Hyderabad: Kiran Naidu guided the RH Sequeira-trained Lifes Song to victory in the Independence Cup 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Race course, here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Tiger Mountain (1), Yaletown (2), Resurgence (3), Wind Sprite (4).

W-Rs.-106, SHP-Rs. 35, P-Rs.14, 10, 14, THP-Rs. 49, SHW-Rs.49 & 12, F-Rs. 329, Q-Rs. 62, T-Rs. 728.

2. Starwalt (1), Gurbaaz (2), Isra (3), Ashwa Migsun (4).

W-Rs.- 24, SHP-Rs. 55, P-Rs.10, 18, 25, THP-Rs. 61, SHW –Rs. 12 & 37, F-Rs. 186, Q-Rs. 132, T-Rs. 778.

3. Black Onyx (1), Indian Temple (2), Blazing Jupiter (3), Siyavash (4).

W-Rs.-20, SHP-Rs. 245, P-Rs. 13, 70, 17, THP-Rs. 50, SHW-Rs. 14 & 105. F=Rs. 607, Q-Rs. 543, T-Rs. 6,421.

4. Galwan (1), Lamha (2), Char Ek Char (3), Miss Marvellous (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 33 , P-Rs.10, 12, 28, THP-Rs. 61, SHW-Rs.14 & 15, F-Rs. 70, Q-Rs. 29, T-Rs. 393.

5. Lifes Song (1), Kingston (2), Blue Origin (3), Morior Invictus (4).

W-Rs.- 23, SHP-Rs. 37, P-Rs. 12, 11, 12, THP-Rs. 48, SHW-Rs. 20 & 26, F-Rs. 118, Q-Rs. 45, T-Rs. 152.

6. Golden Forza (1), N R I Secret (2), Inside Story (3), Charmer (4).

Withdrawn: Healthandhappiness.

W-Rs.-20, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs.10, 11, 37, THP-Rs. 93, SHW-Rs. 14 & 23, F-Rs. 57, Q-Rs. 40, T-Rs. 715.

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 98/-(Winning tickets 1045).

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 673/-(Winning tickets 356).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 277/-(Winning tickets 163).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 1,325/-(Winning tickets 27).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 169/-(Winning tickets 216).