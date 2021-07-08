Horse Racing: Lombardy, Lightning Bolt impress in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 1:43 pm

Hyderabad: Lombardy, Lightning Bolt, Fire Power, Blue Valentine and Sovet Pride pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Battle Ready (Deepak Singh) 47, handy. Ashwa Sultan (RB) 45 (From 1200/600) eased up. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 46.5, handy. Maximum Glamour (RB) & Neffereti (AA Vikrant) 48, moved together.

Royal Avenger (RB) & Sun Dancer (RB) 47, pair finished level. Saffron Art (R Ajinkya) & Inception (Santhosh Raj) 47.5, pair handy. One More Time (Bopanna) & Most Loveable (Nakhat Singh) 48, pair handy. Miss Marvellous (RB) & Cheltenham (RB) (From 1000/400) 46, pair eased up. Doe A Deer (RB) & Big Brave (RB) 48.5, former finished 2L in front. Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) & All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 47, pair handy.

800m:

Moka (RB) 1-2, 600/44, moved well. Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. My Master (Nakhat Singh) 1-2, 600/46.5, shaped well. California Beauty (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Colachel Battle (Surya Praksh) 59, 600/44, shaped well. River Song (RB) & Winning Streak (RB) 1-2, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Sea Wolf (RB) & Thunder Road (Trainer) 59, 600/45, pair looks well. Total Darc (RB) & Air Salute (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair worked well. Golden Lady (K Mukesh) & Gray Hawk (RB) 59, 600/45, former finished 1L in front. Epsom (RB) & Berkeley (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved together. Allah Rakhi (RB) & Princess Daniale (RB) 1-2, 600/45, former finished 1/2L in front. Amyra (RB) & Blink Of An Eye (RB) 1-1, 600/45,

pair finished level. Greek’s Ace (RB) & Whiskey Martini (K Mukesh) 1-1, 600/46, former handy. Due Diligence (RB) & Halle Berry (RB) 1-2, 600/45, moved together. That’s My Speed (RB) & Mt. Davidson (RB) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, former moved well. Unmatched (RB) & Castlerock (RB) 59, 600/45, pair handy.

1000m:

Fire Power (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Healthandhappiness (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, shaped well. Lightning Bolt (Jagdale) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, fit and well. Red Snaper (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, looks well. House Of Diamond (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved easy.

Starwalker (RB) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/46, unextended. Kamyar (R Ajinkya) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. King Maker (Jagdale) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, good. Blue Valentine (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

Quality Warrior (RB) & Zamazenta (Afroz Khan) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. Flying Jet (RB) & Pedro Planet (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, former moved well. NRI Sugar (Koushik) & Kachnar (Abhay Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Southern Princess (R Ajinkya) & Echoes Of Heaven (Apprentice) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, pair moved easy. Mandala Bay (RB) & Lacrosse (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair shaped well.

Paladino (Afroz Khan) & Gurbaaz (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair finished level outside. Elmira (Afroz Khan) & Art In Motion (Kiran Naidu) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/45,former moved well.

1200m:

Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Corfe Castle (RB) & Premier Action (RB) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/59, 600/45, a fit pair. Blazer (RB) & Linewiler (Afroz Khan) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Sovet Pride (Akshay Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44.

