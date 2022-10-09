Horse Racing: Arabian Queen fancied for Hyderabad feature

(Representational Image) M Srinivas Reddy-trained Arabian Queen who a fluent win in her last outing is retain form and should repeat the performance the Mir Mushtaq Ali Khan Memorial Cup 1400 metres

Hyderabad: M Srinivas Reddy-trained Arabian Queen who a fluent win in her last outing is retain form and should repeat the performance the Mir Mushtaq Ali Khan Memorial Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, Category II the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. No false rails.First race starts at 1.50 pm.



SELECTIONS:

1. Desert Sultan 1, Wind Sprite 2, Resurgence 3

2. Romero 1, Humanitarian 2, Soorya Vahan 3

3. Ok Boss 1, Ivanhoe 2, Star Medal 3

4. The Akhanda 1, Kancha 2, Bangor On Dee 3

5. Arabian Queen 1, Mark My Day 2, Bugsy 3

6. Horse O’ War 1, First In Line 2, I Am Superman 3

Day’s Best: Arabian Queen.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

