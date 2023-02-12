Horse Racing: NRI Doublepower wins Godolphin Barb Million

Imran Chisty guided the Ghanta Shashikanth-trained NRI Doublepower to victory in the Godolphin Barb Million 1,400 metres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Imran Chisty guided the Ghanta Shashikanth-trained NRI Doublepower to victory in the Godolphin Barb Million 1,400 metres.

Hyderabad: Imran Chisty guided the Ghanta Shashikanth-trained NRI Doublepower to victory in the Godolphin Barb Million 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Race course, here on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. Angel Tesoro (1), Its On (2), Sound Echo (3), My Marvel (4).

W-Rs.- 69, SHP-Rs. 27, P-Rs.14, 13, 23, THP-Rs. 53, SHW-Rs. 18 & 17, F-Rs. 219, Q-Rs. 69, T-Rs. 1,304.

2. Miracle Mary (1), Splendour On Grass (2), Hemping Vazra (3), Enabling (4).

W-Rs.- 30, SHP-Rs. 39, P-Rs. 14, 12, 16, THP-Rs. 37, SHW –Rs. 16 & 22, F-Rs. 102, Q-Rs. 59, T-Rs. 361.

3. La Mirage (1), True Marshal (2), Nightmare (3), Angelita (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 39, P-Rs. 12, 13, 28, THP-Rs. 74, SHW-Rs. 12 & 14, F-Rs. 48, Q-Rs. 16, T-Rs. 368.

4. China Town (1), Role Model (2), Golden Inzio (3), Alpine Girl (4).

W-Rs.- 34, SHP-Rs. 78 , P-Rs. 14, 27, 28, THP-Rs. 68, SHW-Rs. 17 & 36, F-Rs. 322, Q-Rs. 165, T-Rs. 2,811.

5. Trump Star (1), Carlisle (2), Maximum Glamour (3), Unsung Hero (4).

Withdrawn: Shazam.

W-Rs.- 15, SHP-Rs. 53, P-Rs. 10, 21, 12, THP-Rs. 32, SHW-Rs. 10 & 27, F-Rs. 83, Q-Rs. 72, T-Rs. 241.

6. N R I Double Power (1), Golden Gazelle (2), Lucky Zone (3), Original Sin (4).

W-Rs.- 44, SHP-Rs. 64, P-Rs. 16, 32, THP-Rs. 56, SHW-Rs. 11 & 64, F-Rs. 395, Q-Rs. 153. T-Rs. 1,779.

7. Desert Sultan (1), Mr.Perfect (2), Ayur Tej (3), Track Blazer (4).

Withdrawn: Sopranos.

W-Rs.- 90, SHP-Rs. 41, P-Rs. 17, 10, 16, THP-Rs. 38, SHW-Rs. 32 & 33, F-Rs. 526, Q-Rs. 216, T-Rs. 1,455.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 10,106/-(Winning tickets 25).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 235/-(Winning tickets 459).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,917/-(Winning tickets 17).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 3,981/-(Winning tickets 14).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 411/-(Winning tickets 102).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 770/-(Winning tickets 61).