Horse Racing: Pleroma fancied for Hyderabad feature

Published Date - 06:29 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Pleroma, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the field of eight runners in the Cabaret Plate 1800 metres, Category-II a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the opening day’s races of the Hyderabad winter races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 12.40 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. La Mirage 1, Clefairy 2, Ivanhoe 3

2. Voyager 1, Bleue Dali 2, NRI Skylab 3

3. My Way Or Highway 1, Akash 2, Fast Track 3

4. Royal Grace 1, Mirana 2, Shazam 3

5. Pleroma 1, NRI Sun 2, Mysterious Angel 3

6. Doe A Deer 1, The Thunder 2, Temptations 3

7. Crimson Rose 1, Only My Way 2, Mr Perfect 3

8. Advance Guard 1, Makhtoob 2, Nightmare 3

9. Avancia 1, NRI Ultrapower 2, Miss Solitaire 3

Day’s Best: Pleroma

First Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.