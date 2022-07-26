Horse Racing: Sea Lion fancied for Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Representational Image

Mysuru: The Neil Darashah-trained Sea Lion looks good among ten contenders in the Racing Journalist Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above Class-I, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. D Lord 1, Sadeek 2, Athulya 3

2. Braxton 1, Meadow Flower 2, Mystic Divine 3

3. Highland Park 1, Festive Star 2, Vandan 3

4. Marrakesh 1, Amazing Safari 2, Country’s Delight 3

5. Flamingo Dancer 1, Star Jewel 2, Sir Calculus 3

6. Sea Lion 1, Emelda 2, Make My Way 3

7. Biometric 1, Gold Crest 2, Crimson Fire 3

8. Like My Daddy 1, Country’s Pace 2, Achook 3

Day’s Best: Sea Lion.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.