Horse Racing: Theon has the edge in Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Theon, an impressive winner in his previous outing, may repeat in the Bangalore St Leger (Grade-II) 2800 metres, terms for horses 4 years old over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Beldona 1, Capital Gain 2, Activated 3

2. Toronero 1, Electric Blue 2, Ansaldo 3

3. Forever Together 1, Caracas 2, Multistarrer 3

4. The Adviser 1, Domina 2, Java Peninsula 3

5. Theon 1, Speedster 2

6. Dragon’s Gold 1, War Eagle 2, Acaster 3

7. Divine Blessings 1, Classic Charm 2, Tenali 3

8. Thunderstruck 1, Another Rainbow 2, Eco Friendly 3

Day’s Best: Theon.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.