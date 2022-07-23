Horse Racing: Theon has the edge in Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Theon, an impressive winner in his previous outing, may repeat in the Bangalore St Leger (Grade-II) 2800 metres, terms for horses 4 years old over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Beldona 1, Capital Gain 2, Activated 3
2. Toronero 1, Electric Blue 2, Ansaldo 3
3. Forever Together 1, Caracas 2, Multistarrer 3
4. The Adviser 1, Domina 2, Java Peninsula 3
5. Theon 1, Speedster 2
6. Dragon’s Gold 1, War Eagle 2, Acaster 3
7. Divine Blessings 1, Classic Charm 2, Tenali 3
8. Thunderstruck 1, Another Rainbow 2, Eco Friendly 3
Day’s Best: Theon.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.