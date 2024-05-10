Revanth attacks Modi over corruption allegations

The Chief Minister reminded Modi that BJP Mahabubnagar candidate DK Aruna was involved in different irregularities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 09:25 PM

Shadnagar: Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations over corruption in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged Modi to check facts with Palamuru people before casting asperions.

He alleged that the DK family was involved in sale of spurious toddy, illegal arrack, unauthorized sand and demanding commissions from contractors and wine shops.

“If you prove that I am involved in any unauthorized activities or demanded a single rupee, I will rub my nose on the ground at Shadnagar crossroads.

If the DK family is proved guilty, then the Prime Minister should tender an apology to the people of Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

He said it was not wise on the part of Modi to make sweeping remarks and asked him to crosscheck facts and history. “I came from Nallamalla forests and became the Chief Minister. You have not humiliated me but the Palamuru people,” Revanth Reddy said.

“There are no communal issues in Hyderabad and emerged as a global city. Unable to stomach Telangana’s development, Gujarat leaders are trying to create communal hatred,” Revanth Reddy said.