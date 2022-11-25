Horse Racing: Racing Tycoon shine in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

Racing Tycoon impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.
SAND
600m:
Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 47, moved easy. Visionary (Surya Prakash) 47, moved easy. Paladino (Afroz Khan) 48, moved freely.
800m:
Windsor (Afroz Khan) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Urgent (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Planet Royale (Aneel) & Gregor Clegane (RB) 1-0, 600/46, former shaped well. City Of Bliss (Trainer) & Sangreal (RB) 1-4, 600/48, pair handy.
1000m:
Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Reigning Beauty (BR Kumar) 1-18, 800/59, 600/44, pair not extended. Assured Success (Aneel) & Time Ahead (RB) 1-18, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Fly To The Stars (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well. Racing Tycoon (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, fit and well.
Cabello (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. Francis Bacon (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. NRI Vision (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Encore (RS Jodha) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/48, handy. Sundance Kid (Abhay Singh) & 2y-(Akeed Champion/Empress of Rome) (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/59, 600/46, moved together. Humanitarian (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Premier Action (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46, good. Hemping Vazra (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/47, moved well.