Horse Racing: Wonderfull Lady fancied for Delhi feature

Rajinder-trained Wonderfull Lady looks best among seven contenders and may win the Milkfood Ltd North India 1000 Guineas 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Representational Image

Delhi: The Rajinder-trained Wonderfull Lady looks best among seven contenders and may win the Milkfood Ltd North India 1000 Guineas 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Briar Ridge wins Mica Empress Plate

1. Royal Ascot 1, Fanar 2

2. Divit 1, Fargo 2, Harbour Sunrise 3

3. Wandering Angel 1, Sir Mor 2, Sun Light 3

4. Love Galore 1, Big Girl 2, Princess Elena

5. Wonderfull Lady 1, Bonita 2, Ashwa Sigma 3

6. Gamati 1, Big Daddy 2, Bonita 3

Day’s Best: Wonderfull Lady.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.