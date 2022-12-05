Horse Racing: Wonderfull Lady fancied for Delhi feature

Rajinder-trained Wonderfull Lady looks best among seven contenders and may win the Milkfood Ltd North India 1000 Guineas 1400 metres
Delhi: The Rajinder-trained Wonderfull Lady looks best among seven contenders and may win the Milkfood Ltd North India 1000 Guineas 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Royal Ascot 1, Fanar 2
2. Divit 1, Fargo 2, Harbour Sunrise 3
3. Wandering Angel 1, Sir Mor 2, Sun Light 3
4. Love Galore 1, Big Girl 2, Princess Elena
5. Wonderfull Lady 1, Bonita 2, Ashwa Sigma 3
6. Gamati 1, Big Daddy 2, Bonita 3
Day’s Best: Wonderfull Lady.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.