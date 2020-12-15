Hotel management orientation at KIMS college

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Karimnagar: KIMS College of Hotel Management organised an orientation programme to its students at college premises here on Tuesday. Inaugurating the event, KIMS educational institutions vice-chairman, Periyala Saketh Rama Rao explained to students about employment opportunities after completion of the course. Besides different parts of the country, students could get employment abroad also.

Degree college Principal Arjun Rao said students could get employment anywhere in the world. Hotel management college Principal Anush Reddy informed that KIMS college was ready to provide placements to all students pursuing a hotel management course in their college.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .