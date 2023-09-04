Househelp slits Chhattisgarh trainee air-hostess’ throat in Mumbai flat; nabbed

The body of the victim with her throat slit by a sharp weapon, was recovered in the flat with nobody else present as her sister and her boyfriend had gone out of station, said an official of Powai Police Station.

08:35 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Mumbai: In a speedy investigation, the Mumbai Police arrested a house-help who allegedly slit the throat of a trainee air-hostess from Chhattisgarh, at her posh flat in suburban Marol, hours after the crime was committed and he absconded, police said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Rupal Ogrey, 24, hailed from Raipur and was undergoing training as an airhostess with a leading private airline.

A police officer said that on getting a tip-off, a Powai Police team rushed to the spot, NG Complex at Ashok Nagar in Marol, Andheri east around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday night.

The body was sent for an autopsy to Rajawadi Hospital and the police registered a murder case while eight police teams raced to complete the probe.

Within hours, using tech-intel and traditional methods, the investigators managed to track down one suspect, identified as Vikram Atval, 40, working as a house help, and is said to be linked to the killing.

He has been arrested and charged with murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta K. Nalawade said that the accused has confessed to the crime and the murder weapon has been recovered.

As per available information, Rupal had come to Mumbai six months ago for her in-flight crew training course with a private airline.

Her sister and her boyfriend, plus other family members in Raipur have been informed of the tragedy and they are now en route to Mumbai, even as further probe, including involvement of any other associates and the motives, is underway, said Nalawade.