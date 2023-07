| How Oppenheimer Is Connected To The Bhagavad Gita Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan is heavily influenced by the Bhagavad Gita

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Robert Oppenheimer was heavily influenced by the Bhagavad Gita. That’s exactly what director Christopher Nolan presented in the film. The words from Gita, which Oppenheimer believed constitute the main theme of the film.