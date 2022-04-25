How to Choose a Juicer?

Published: 25 April 22

What should you look at when buying a juicer?

We are all aware of the benefits of eating whole fruits instead of juicing them. But on hot summer days or after getting back home after a tiring day at work, we all would love to relish a cool refreshing juice. Depending on the nearby juice bars isn’t economical and that is why you would want to invest in a good juicer.

Juicers come mainly in two varieties- centrifugal juicers and cold press juicers. Which of them are best suited for your needs? What else should you look at when buying a juicer? Let us hear from the experts.

Centrifugal vs Cold Press Juicers

Centrifugal juicers consist of an extraction blade with a mesh filter that rotates at a high speed to grind the fruits and extract juice in the process. Comparatively more heat is generated in the process and as the fruit pieces bounce off the extraction blade, the juice output is lower than cold press juicers.

Cold press juicers crush the fruits and extract the juice slowly. Little to no heat is generated in the process and the output efficiency is high. However, they cost about 2-3 times a centrifugal juicer, making it a suitable option only for those who are committed to a juicing regime.

According to Everything Better, though cold press juicers have better volume output, the juice doesn’t have any nutritional advantage irrespective of the type of the juicer.

Width of Extraction Blade

If you are choosing a centrifugal juicer, then the width of the extraction blade is an important factor that affects the juicing efficiency. It should be wide enough so that the fruit pieces that bounce off get captured in the extraction blade itself and do not get thrown into the pulp container.

Ease of Cleaning

A juicer comprises many parts and some of them are quite difficult to clean. A centrifugal juicer has an extraction blade, juicing chamber, pulp collector, feeding chute and pusher that needs to be cleaned after use. Some of the juicers have deep pulp collector which is difficult to clean and the juicing chamber doesn’t have a minimalist design, making it difficult to clean up after every use.

Multifunctionality

If you are opting for centrifugal juicers, you could consider buying a juicer mixer grinder. They have jars for grinding various ingredients for cooking, in addition to the centrifugal juicer, making it a versatile appliance.

Now, if you are someone who just occasionally enjoys juices, you could also consider buying a mixer grinder with a juicer jar. Their juice output is lower than centrifugal juicers. But, if you make just watermelon, cucumber and pomegranate juices, then it would be a good option to consider.

Size and Storage

Cold press juicers are comparatively compact, making it easy to store. But, many of the centrifugal juicers have a large footprint occupying your precious countertop space. So, consider the size of the juicer attachment and make sure you have sufficient cabinet space to store away the juicer when not in use.