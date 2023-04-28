Get Ready For ICET 2023

Preliminary key will be announced on 5th June and final results will be released on 20th June 2023. This year also Kakatiya University-Warangal is conducting the TS I-CET.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:13 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In Telangana state, notification for MBA and MCA Admissions TS I-SET (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) was released and the last date for submission of online applications is 6th May, 2023 without late fee. The entrance test will be held on 26th and 27th May 2023 in two sessions. Forenoon session from 10.00am to 12.30pm and afternoon session will be 2.30pm to 5.00pm. Preliminary key will be announced on 5th June and final results will be released on 20th June 2023. This year also Kakatiya University-Warangal is conducting the TS I-CET.

In Andhra Pradesh state also notification for MBA and MCA Admissions AP I-SET (Andhra Pradesh State Integrated Common Entrance Test) was released and the last date for submission of online applications is 19th April, 2023 without late fee. The entrance test will be held on 24th and 25th May 2023 in two sessions. Forenoon session is from 9.00am to 11.30am and afternoon session will be 3.00pm to 5.30pm. Preliminary key will be announced on 26th June and the last date for receiving of objections on preliminary key is 28th June. This year Sri Krishnadevaraya University-Anantapur is conducting the AP I-CET.

Particulars Telangana I-CET AP I-CET Date of Notification 28th February, 2023 17th March 2023 Application Commencement 6th March 2023 20th March 2023 Last Date of Application 6th May 2023 19th April, 2023 Hall Tickets Down Loading From 22nd May 2023 From 20th May 2023 Date of Exam 26th and 27th May 2023 24th and 25th May 2023 Timings of Test Forenoon 10.00am to 12.30pm 9.00am to 11.30am Afternoon 2.30pm to 5.00pm 3.00pm to 5.30pm Preliminary Key Release 5th June 2023 26th May 2023 Last date for Submission of Objections on Preliminary Key 6th-8th June 2023 28th May 2023 Announcement of Results 20th June 2023 –

The demand for MBA and MCA programs is very high due to increasing preference for these courses. Therefore, to get a seat in a good college by getting good rank requires hard work and dedicated preparation. Here are the some suggestions, for those who want to work hard and get a seat in a good college,

Method of Preparation

I-CET is a state level entrance exam. So, it is somewhat less rigorous than national level entrance exams like CAT or MAT. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam should prepare a suitable time table first. A candidate should think about the pattern of questions in the exam and continue his/her practice. It is above one month from now. It is the right time to start preparation. So following are the suggestions for those who want to prepare for the exam rigorously.

Sections TS I-CET AP I-CET Number of Questions Marks Number of Questions Marks Section A: Analytical Ability 75 75 75 75 Data Sufficiency (20 questions – 20 Marks) Problem-Solving (55 questions – 55 Marks) Section B: Mathematical Ability 75 75 55 55 Arithmetical Ability (35 questions – 35 Marks) Algebraical Ability and Geometrical Ability (30 question – 30 Marks) Statistical Ability (10 questions – 10 Marks) Section C: Communication Ability 50 50 70 70 Meanings (5 Questions and 5 Marks) Synonyms and Antonyms (5 Questions and 5 Marks) Verbs (5 Questions and 5 Marks) Phrasal verbs & Idioms (5 Questions and 5 Marks) Articles and Prepositions (5 Questions and 5 Marks) Computer Terminology (5 Questions and 5 Marks) Business Terminology (5 Questions and 5 Marks) Reading Comprehension (3 passages) 15 Marks Total 200 200 200 200

Focus on Syllabus: Candidates should first focus on the syllabus for ICET preparation and understand it completely and observe which topics are appearing more in the exam and pay more attention to them. The question paper of the examination consists of three sections. Section ‘A’ – Analytical Ability (75 Marks), Section ‘B’ – Mathematical Ability (75 Marks) and Section ‘C’ – Communication Ability (50 Marks). It is essential to prepare a plan, based on the points in the table given above.

Study Material: After understanding the syllabus, preparation (collection) of required study material is another important aspect. Good books should cover all the topics in the syllabus. Read not only study material but also other related books. In these days some institutions are also conducting online classes and some experts are also offering their advice through online. Attending online classes as per requirement will give good results.

Useful Books Analytical Ability R.S. Aggarwal, Nishit Sinha, Arun Sharma Mathematical Ability R.S. Aggarwal Communication Ability Norman Lewis (for Word Power) Wren and Martin (for Grammar)

Preparation of Time-Table: After understanding the syllabus and collecting the study material, a proper time table should be prepared. Candidates are advised to decide in advance how much time they can allocate in a day for I-CET preparation. Five to six hours a day is enough if you start preparation from the notification. But even till today, if the preparation is not started or it is not going well, there is no chance of getting a good rank if the time is allotted 8 hours a day from today. Mere preparation of time-table is not enough. It is required to keep aside other issues and start preparation seriously without wasting of time. Proper attention should be given to each topic in the syllabus.

Note down the topics: It is another most important point to consider while preparing for I-CET that writes down each topic in a separate note book. Writing down the points, like this, not only allows candidates to remember it for a long time but also to verify it when they need it. The important points should be recapitulated if they note down them.

Practice Previous Question Papers: Practicing previous years question papers along with books and study materials is also significant one. Kakatiya University has made these available on their website. These question papers can be accessed through the link https://icet.tsche.ac.in/UI/TestPapers.aspx. By practicing the previous years’ question papers candidates can get a good grip on the questions asked in the exam.

Mock Test: Candidates should practice the study materials and previous years’ question papers and also attend mock tests in between, to test their practice. Some institutes are conducting these mock tests. Mock tests are also available online. Because of this, candidates will understand their level of practice and how they should improve.

Time Management: Time management is a very important factor if we want to achieve anything. Just making a time-table is not enough. SADHANA (Practice) must be completed in the right manner at the right time. Before preparation, decide in advance how much time needed to spend on each topic. It is needed to devote some more time to the tougher topics and the repeated questions in the previous question papers.

Take Care of Health: Many children do not take care of their health while preparing for exams. This is not good. Don’t forget that we can do anything perfectly only if we are healthy. Eating good nutritious food and exercising in the morning is good for health. Practicing yoga and pranayama will help you remember the concepts well. Similarly, good sleep not only gives health but also regenerates the energy needed to return to study. So sleep comfortably for at least 7 hours a day.

Section wise preparation: The question paper has three sections namely Section – A Analytical Ability, Section – B Mathematical Ability and Section – C Communication Ability. Let’s see how to practice each section.

Section – A (Analytical Ability) Preparation Strategy: The questions in this section will test the logical thinking ability of the candidate. Questions will be given on problem solving, data analysis, data sufficiency, coding, decoding and date and time arrangement. Candidates can achieve good score by following the instructions given below.

Candidates should have thorough understanding of the relevant topics to solve the tough questions in the above topics.

Know the short-cuts needed to solve questions quickly.

Candidates should keep in mind that they can score more marks in this section only through more practice.

Practice as many previous years’ ICET question papers as possible. This will help candidates to master the repetitive questions.

Section – B (Mathematical Ability): In this section the analytical skills of the candidates is tested. This section contains questions from Statistical Ability, Arithmetical Ability, Geometry and Algebra.

Questions in this section are almost based on 10 th class mathematics.

class mathematics. Candidates should focus on Basic Mathematics.

Questions will come from topics like LCM, GSD, percentages, profit and loss, distance, work-problems, time, relations, functions, mean, median, mode.

If the candidate first understands the questions well, he can get the correct answer.

It is very good to practice previous question papers related to this section.

Section – C (Communication Ability): Language knowledge of the candidates is assessed in this section. This includes questions on Functional Grammar, Vocabulary, Reading Comprehensive, Computer and Business Terminologies. The following are the instructions to achieve good score in this section.

Must have proper understanding of English grammar points.

Remember the rules related to grammar properly.

Grammar should be practiced many times.

Read the words related to computer and business several times. The more you read the better.

Hope, candidates will practice well and achieve a good rank by following the above mentioned suggestions. Candidates can get more details regarding TS I-CET through the website link https://icet.tsche.ac.in/ or mail convener.icet@tsche.ac.in or call 0870-2439088 to clear their queries, and for AP I-CET they can clear their queries and to get more details by visiting website at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_HomePage.aspx or mailing to helpdeskapicet2023@gmail.com or calling to 9000977657.

Dr. E. Hari Prasad Sharma Associate Professor, Department of Business Management Vaageswari College of Engineering, Karimnagar.