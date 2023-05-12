AP CM inaugurates sea harrier museum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Visakhapatnam: The Sea Harrier Museum on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam was opened on Thursday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister was given a tour of the museum by the Navy authorities on this particular occasion.

The new museum has a Sea Harrier fighter plane (SH 606) installed. A total of Rs 10 crore was spent on the museum’s construction. The museum is located in the 22,000-square-foot Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan on RK Beach Road in the city . The Sea Harrier aircraft was transported from Goa to Visakhapatnam by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) following its decommissioning in 2016.

It already boasts of Navy projects like the TU 142 M aircraft museum and the INS Kurusura submarine. The public will soon have access to the Sea Harrier Museum.

Later, the Indoor Sports Arena complex in MVP Colony was officially opened by the chief minister. A basketball court, six badminton courts, and a volleyball court are all part of the sports complex.