How to get benefit from EducationUSA

Welcome back readers to the weekly column ‘DestinationUSA.’ Time and again, we have received queries from our readers about what EducationUSA is and how EducationUSA can help them in their journey to pursue higher education in the United States. We dedicate our column today to learning about EducationUSA and how students may benefit from this program.

EducationUSA is a worldwide network of more than 400 advising centers in 170+ countries. EducationUSA centers are supported by the US Department of State to make available accurate, current, and comprehensive information on US higher education opportunities for international students. There are eight EducationUSA Centers in India, located in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad (2), Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Whether you plan to pursue a short-term course or a full-fledged degree program in the United States, EducationUSA has the resources you need to help you navigate through the application process.

EducationUSA provides many resources for students, including:

• Individualised counseling by highly trained educational advisers

• Review of essays and statement of purpose

• Specialized information sessions on ‘5 Steps to US Study,’ including sessions on student visas with visa officers from the U.S. Embassy and Consulates

• Access to library resources. Students can get free access to our reference libraries for 20 hours a week (currently not available due to COVID-19)

• Access to profiles of students who are currently studying in the United States

• Sessions with representatives of US universities

• U.S. university educational fairs, alumni fairs, and mentoring sessions with achievers

• Weekly webinars

• Access to test preparation material for GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, SAT, ACT, AP through our center-libraries (in person only)

• Internet access to conduct college research through our center-libraries (in person only)

• Information on financial aid available through U.S. universities

Currently, EducationUSA offices are providing all of the above services virtually. There are many ways through which a student or parent may connect with EducationUSA. You may send an email to [email protected] or [email protected] with your questions or reach out to us through any one of the following phone numbers: +91-8008462712; +91-8008462560 to connect with an adviser. The center advisers are also available through WhatsApp on +91-8008462560. Monday through Friday, between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, you may call the EducationUSA toll-free hotline 1-800-103-1231 from anywhere in India. The full list of EducationUSA weekly activities is available on this link http://www.usief.org.in/images/pdfs/EducationUSA-Indiacalendar.pdf

You may also connect with the EducationUSA network through the EducationUSA India Facebook/Instagram pages and the official websites: https://educationusa.state.gov and www.USIEF.org.in. Also, follow the Facebook and Twitter accounts of the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad for EducationUSA announcements in the region. EducationUSA India has also recently launched its mobile app that you may download from Google or Apple App Store.

– Monika Setia, Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at the US – India Educational Foundation, US Consulate General Hyderabad

Q&A

Q1. What are the admission requirements to apply to a graduate program in the US? – Sunil Reddy

To be eligible to apply for a graduate level programme, you should have completed, or be about to complete, a first (undergraduate/bachelors) academic or professional degree. Although all U.S. universities follow the same general admissions requirements, they may differ in the level of competitiveness.

Graduate school applicants should also have demonstrated consistent academic performance in the chosen field of study. Most graduate departments require English proficiency test scores and academic standardized tests such as the GRE and the GMAT. Universities will also require qualitative elements of the application package, including graduate statement of purpose and letters of recommendation. Advisers at EducationUSA advising centers will be able to guide you on the admissions requirements of diverse graduate programs in the United States. In case you are seeking admission to a graduate program, work experience may be a requirement for admissions. Proven research ability will also increase your chances of admission at the doctoral level.

Students should take note that due to the current pandemic situation, some US higher education institutions have waived the requirement for standardized tests. We recommend students check the application requirements of their shortlisted institutions before registering for the standardized test.

Q2. How do I choose the best colleges and universities for higher studies in the United States? – Namita S.

EducationUSA’s advice is that the right college or university is the one that is the ‘best fit’ for a student’s needs and meets his/her requirements of academics, finances, and professional goals. Additionally, factors such as size of the institution and department, infrastructure and research facilities, geographic location, climate, housing facilities, international student services, etc. could be taken into consideration.

We strongly believe that the key to short-listing universities is to begin by setting your own priorities. Follow this advice by exploring and identifying institutions that meet your criteria. You may use websites like www.petersons.com, www.edupass.org, http://nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator, and https://educationusa.state.gov/your-5-steps-us-study/research-your-options to begin your search. Undergraduate applicants can additionally search for colleges at www.collegeboard.org.

While there are many magazines and publications that seek to rank U.S. colleges and universities, what is important to remember is that there are no ‘official’ rankings of U.S. colleges and universities. Each magazine or group that ranks institutions uses their own set of criteria that may or may not be giving you the information that is most relevant for your search. So, exercise caution when referring to these rankings.

