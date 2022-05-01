| How To Prepare For Current Affairs And General Knowledge

How to prepare for Current Affairs and General Knowledge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: Current Affairs and General Knowledge play a very vital role in the preparation of all competitive exams. Simply collecting information about the various events happening around will not suffice.

The bits and pieces of information gathered for the purpose of tackling the subject from the perspective of a competitive examination would require thorough analysis, understanding, and also appropriate background, and related stock issues.

For example, in case of Russia-Ukraine war, there are various ways in which questions can be asked…

On stock issues

Countries sharing coastal border with the Black Se

Countries sharing border with Russia

Countries sharing border with Ukraine

Capitals of Russia and Ukraine

Type of governments in Russia and Ukraine

On background of the countries

When was the USSR formed?

When did the USSR disintegrate?

In which year was Crimea occupied by Russia?

Analytical approach

What is the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on the world?

What is the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on India?

The USA may impose CAATSA on India.

What exactly is CAATSA?

The issue will remain the same but questions can be asked in different ways. So, the aspirants must understand the different perspectives with varying points of view or analytical / logical approaches to the topic in order to get maximum marks in the current affairs part. For each and every issue, they have to collect information in all angles, i.e. stock issues, background, and analytical approach.

Group-1 Exam

Group-1 is the top most service at the State level. It consists of Prelims, Mains and Personality test. In all the three stages, Current Affairs plays a crucial role. The focus areas of Current Affairs include:

Prelims: According to official website, syllabus of the Current Affairs part in Prelims as follows:

Regional, National, International

International Relations and Events

These are the two areas that aspirants must focus on. ‘Regional’ component refers to the current affairs happenings in Telangana. The Social, Economic, Political, and Cultural aspects of Telangana are important.

As mentioned in detail earlier, during the preparation, for each and every issue, aspirants must focus on stock issues, background and analytical approach. Since Group-1 has a Mains exam too, for those who cleared the Preliminary examination, it would require writing answers in a detailed manner focusing on all aspects related to a particular topic/subject.

A serious aspirant should do simultaneous preparation for Mains also. Let’s take an example to understand how we would look at all these aspects, and how the topic can be approached.

Example: Dalit Bandhu

Stock issues

In which place was the Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by Telangana Government, for the first time?

How much amount is given to beneficiaries in this scheme?

In each constituency, initially for how many families were helped through the Dalit Bandhu scheme?

What is the allocation for the Dalit Bandhu scheme in 2022-23 Budget?

Analytical

How does the Dalit Bandhu scheme help beneficiaries, in order to overcome their economic condition?

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .