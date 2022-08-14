How to properly dispose of damaged or dishevelled tricolour flag?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hyderabad: Tomorrow, on 15th August 2022, the whole nation will rejoice as the country marks its 75th Independence Day. Leading up to this special occasion, the Prime Minister of India has urged people to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate this glorious milestone. In addition, the State government has also arranged to distribute the national flag to every household.

While the flags adorn the city now and are playing a significant role in incorporating the vibe of patriotism, it is also important to be informed on the ways one should be able to properly dispose of damaged flags.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002, amended on 19 July 2022, lays down specific rules. Here are two rules that one must remember.

First, according to the revised rules, damaged or dishevelled flags should not be displayed. That means in case a flag is torn it should not be left alone and must be properly disposed of.

Second, damaged flags should be disposed of as a whole flag in a dignified manner and there are two ways to do it. One can either collect all the damaged flags and place them in a box and bury them while maintaining a moment of silence in respect of it, or you can find a clean and respectful place and burn them in private. Make sure to pay your due respect before the flag is disposed of.

In case the flag is in good condition, follow the code of conduct for lowering the flag and preserve the flag to use later.